Cebu Provincial Board questions new electric taxi fleet over traffic concerns

THE arrival of a new fleet of electric taxis in Cebu has sparked a major debate: is going "green" more important than fixing traffic? While the new cars help the environment, local officials are worried that adding more vehicles to the road will only make the province’s congestion worse.

A formal inquiry begins

The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) held a committee hearing on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, to look into the operations of Green and Smart Mobility (GSM). GSM is a company based in Vietnam that recently brought its electric taxi fleet to Cebu.

PB Member Stanley Caminero requested the review to see if the company is following local transport plans and national energy laws. He argues that simply adding more cars to the road isn't the right way to help the environment.

More cars vs. better cars

The main issue is whether these new electric taxis are actually replacing old, gas-powered cars or just adding to the crowd.

“The intention of the law was not really to just replace internal combustion vehicles with EVs on the streets, but to prioritize public utility vehicles that are subject to stricter regulation,” Caminero explained.

He believes that current taxi drivers should have been given the chance to switch to electric vehicles first. This would reduce pollution without increasing the total number of cars on the street.

A legal "gray area"

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) explained that GSM received its permit directly from the national office in Manila on Nov. 24, 2025. This meant the local regional office didn't get to evaluate it first.

There is also a confusing legal loophole. Edwin Antipuesto, an LTFRB hearing officer, pointed out that the New Public Service Act of 2022 defines "public utility vehicles" (PUVs) as cars with traditional engines. Since these taxis are electric, they fall into a legal gray area.

Antipuesto warned that GSM’s current permit is only temporary. “It’s not automatic that the probational authority will be extended after the 90 days,” he said.

GSM responds

GSM’s lawyer, Mac Gordon, says the company has followed all the rules. He is confident that their full permit will be approved because they are backed by a major manufacturer, VinFast.

“Green GSM has been very ready long before. All requirements, licenses, even at the local government level, we are complying with them,” Gordon said.

The company has already set up its operations in Cebu, with a garage located at SM Seaside and several charging stations built and ready to go.

What happens next?

The outcome of this inquiry matters because it will decide how much power local leaders have over transportation changes decided in Manila. For now, the committee will continue to study the fleet's impact on traffic and check if the company is following all safety and legal rules. Residents will have to wait and see if these green taxis are the future of Cebu transport or just a new source of traffic. / CDF