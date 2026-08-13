Cebu Provincial Government modernizes essential public services with GCash

THE Cebu Provincial Government has taken another step in its digital transformation journey through a formal partnership with GCash, modernizing government payments and making public services more accessible, convenient, and inclusive for Cebuanos.

Formalized through a ceremonial signing, the partnership strengthens ongoing efforts to digitalize provincial government transactions and improve how residents interact with government services. The initiative supports the province's broader agenda of enhancing service delivery through technology while expanding access to digital financial tools across communities.

The ceremonial signing served as a public milestone for initiatives that are already moving toward implementation. Bills Pay for Cebu Province is now live, allowing residents to make payments through the GCash app, while Scan-to-Pay (STP) implementation is underway following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement and ongoing wallet creation activities. Discussions on future disbursement services are also being explored as part of the partnership's next phase.

"Digitalization plays a vital role in improving the way the government serves its people. Through this partnership, we are taking meaningful steps toward making public services more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of Cebuanos," said Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Among those expected to benefit are 1,334 residents of Malapascua currently covered by provincial electricity services, 3,374 residents in Moalboal, and approximately 1,500 residents in Carmen connected to government-managed water services.

For many residents, particularly those in island and rural communities, digital payment channels can help reduce the need to travel to payment centers, minimize time spent in queues, and provide a more convenient way to settle bills and other obligations.

By enabling digital transactions through mobile devices, the Cebu Provincial Government aims to make public services more accessible while helping residents participate in the growing digital economy.

Through Bills Pay and future digital payment services, collection processes will be streamlined while providing residents with secure and convenient alternatives to traditional over-the-counter transactions.

Furthermore, the initiative also supports broader financial inclusion efforts by encouraging the use of digital financial services among communities having limited access to traditional banking infrastructure.

Cleo Celeste Santos, Head of B2B Sales at G-Xchange, Inc, mobile wallet operator of GCash, also emphasized their shared commitment to bringing more inclusive digital services closer to communities.

"We are proud to support the Cebu Provincial Government in its efforts to modernize public service delivery through digital solutions. By making payments more convenient and accessible, we can help improve everyday transactions for residents while advancing financial inclusion across the province," Santos said.

For more information, visit https://www.gcash.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)