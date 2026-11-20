CEBU Province wants to limit hog shipments from Negros Oriental to 1,500 a week starting next week as it prepares for lechon demand during the holiday season, but Negros Oriental’s governor described the figure as the minimum his province would supply.

In a statement Friday, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro called the figure a “cap limit,” equivalent to about 214 hogs a day. She said records show more than 2,500 hogs enter Cebu from Negros each week, not counting unrecorded shipments.

Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria gave a different account after the two governors met Thursday at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. He said his province would supply at least 1,500 hogs a week and could send more if demand rose.

“Under the arrangement, Negros Oriental will supply a minimum of 1,500 hogs every week to support Cebu’s thriving lechon industry,” Sagarbarria said.

“The shipment volume may also be increased depending on market demand, providing local hog raisers with a more stable and reliable market for their livestock while ensuring a steady supply for Cebu,” he added.

Sagarbarria said the Negros Oriental Provincial Government planned to buy wing van trucks to help hog raisers transport their animals to Cebu.

Holiday demand

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data, Baricuatro put Cebu’s supply gap at 1,000 hogs across all types. She said demand for lechon alone could reach 320 hogs a day during Christmas and Sinulog.

“While the threat of African swine fever (ASF) remains and there is a need to protect our local hog raisers, we must also ensure sufficient supply to meet Cebu’s growing demand,” Baricuatro said.

“Gusto nato nga adunay igong supply para sa atong mga konsumante, apan dili nato isakripisyo ang panginabuhian sa atong mga gagmayng magbababoy,” Baricuatro said.

(We want sufficient supply for our consumers, but we should not sacrifice the livelihood of our small hog raisers.)

Smaller native hogs have become scarce in Cebu. Local lechoneros favor those from Negros because their skin crisps better when roasted.

In a Facebook post Friday, Nov. 20, Capitol agriculture consultant Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez said the proposed weekly limit would help regulate shipments while Cebu faces a shortfall in local production. She said one large lechon business alone could serve more than 100 roast pigs a day.

“We should not look at the entry of hogs from Negros simply as a question of allowing or restricting supply,” Sanchez said. “It must be viewed in the context of Cebu’s actual requirements, local production capacity, consumer demand, and the need to protect our local hog industry."

The Province, she said, would review the 1,500-hog allocation against verified figures on supply and demand and could allow more shipments during Christmas and Sinulog.

Backyard hog raisers

Baricuatro said she had asked Sanchez to organize backyard hog raisers into associations in Cebu’s towns to raise local production and reduce the Province’s reliance on outside suppliers.

The governor said the Capitol should have helped backyard raisers organize and find buyers when ASF first hit Cebu in 2023.

Commercial hog producer CP Farms has agreed to buy hogs from the associations, Baricuatro said.

Working with the associations and municipal governments, she said, would help the Capitol track how many hogs local farms produce and what support small raisers need.

Proposed hog prices

Baricuatro proposed P180 per kilogram of live weight for hogs weighing less than 40 kilograms. She said the same rate should apply to hogs from Negros Oriental to protect Cebu’s backyard raisers from unfair competition.

Sanchez cited a proposed range of P180 to P190 per kilogram of live weight for the same weight class. A common pricing standard, she said, would keep incoming shipments from undercutting local producers.

“The objective is to maintain reasonable and stable pork prices while ensuring that local producers receive fair compensation for their animals,” she said.

Sanchez said she could recommend revoking the business permits of those who violate the pricing rules.

Shipment requirements

Under Baricuatro’s Executive Order 55, live hogs from Negros Oriental may enter Cebu only for immediate slaughter for lechon at facilities accredited by the National Meat Inspection Service.

Shipments must enter through authorized ports for inspection. Required documents include a shipping permit, a veterinary health certificate, a negative ASF test result and proof of the shipment’s destination at an accredited slaughterhouse. Authorities may confiscate shipments that fail to meet the requirements or send them back to their point of origin.

Sanchez said incoming hogs must meet Cebu’s biosecurity requirements, including a 48-hour requirement for ASF testing by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR.

“Violators will be strictly penalized. It could mean confiscation,” Sanchez said.

Baricuatro said she would issue an executive order detailing the shipment requirements and penalties for violations. (CDF)