Cebu public school shines in national robotics competition

WITH only two weeks to prepare, a Cebu science high school has amplified calls for stronger institutional support for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) education after delivering an impressive performance in a national robotics competition.

The Medellin National Science and Technology School (MNSTS) Robotics Team secured top honors at the 25th World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Philippines 2026 held in Pasay City from June 22 to 25, 2026.

Backed by newly procured robotics kits funded by the Cebu Provincial Government, the public school team placed third in the Master AI Robot Cup and eighth in the Global Artificial Intelligence Robot division.

Highlighting the need for sustained government support, team member Jose Bartolome IV said investments in education are crucial to developing future innovators.

“What the government can do is that they can support the education system so that the youth can contribute and be the problem-solvers of the future,” Bartolome said.

Competing in the WRO Philippines for the first time, Bartolome, Jewel Mae Mingo and Jairus Evan Mendez represented MNSTS in the Master AI Robot Cup High School Category, while Mendez and Kelvin Ray Dumat-ol competed in the Global Artificial Intelligence Robot–Senior High School division.

The team outperformed entries from public and private schools nationwide just two weeks after receiving the robotics kits and undergoing specialized training on June 2.

Mingo said the team faced a significant disadvantage because of the limited preparation period.

“Honestly, our timeline was very tight compared to other teams, which had months to prepare. We only had about two weeks of practice,” Mingo said.

Despite the challenge, coaches Raymart Gabutan and Anita Batandolo implemented intensive training strategies to maximize the team’s readiness.

“Since our time was limited, we focused on the fundamentals first; we created a daily training schedule, hands-on training with the robots, and simulations to maximize the training session,” Batandolo said.

Gabutan echoed the call for continued investment in robotics education.

“My call is to continue to support and make robotics education more accessible by investing in teachers and student training,” Gabutan said.

He also urged stakeholders to provide more robotics laboratories and equipment to ensure equal access to robotics education regardless of a learner’s location.

Provincial support

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, June 30, Provincial School Board Focal Person Christopher Baricuatro said the robotics kits cost P109,000 each, with the province spending a total of P5.9 million, including advanced components for programming and robot construction.

The kits were distributed to seven science high schools in Badian, Balamban, Compostela, Medellin, Minglanilla, San Remigio and Bantayan.

Baricuatro said support for Stem programs aligns with the province’s efforts to expand opportunities for students in science and technology fields.

“The Province of Cebu has the funds, so we will pour it into the schools. For robotics, we have the upgrading of speech labs, and upcoming smart classrooms,” Baricuatro said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, DepEd Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Senen Priscilo Paulin recognized the achievement and attributed it to the dedication of the students, teachers-coaches and school leadership.

Paulin also underscored the collaboration among local governments, the provincial government and the education sector through the Special Education Fund, which supports science high schools across Cebu.

“This shows that we are not lagging behind. We are not only focusing on robotics, but we are prioritizing the science high schools in the province,” Paulin told SunStar Cebu.

The MNSTS Robotics Team was formally recognized during the State of the Municipality Address (Soma) of Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbangon on June 30.

The World Robot Olympiad is a global competition that promotes creativity, innovation and problem-solving among young people through various robotics categories. The Philippine leg serves as a national qualifier, bringing together hundreds of public and private schools competing for the chance to represent the country on the international stage. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)