Cebu pushes heritage ordinance amendment

CEBU Province is seeking to amend its Cebu Provincial Heritage Site Ordinance of 2008 to expand heritage protection beyond physical landmarks to include intangible cultural traditions passed down through generations.

The proposal was discussed during the first meeting of the Cebu Provincial Heritage Commission in several years on Thursday, March 5, 2026, according to a statement posted on the Cebu Province Public Information Office Facebook page on Friday, March 6.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano, who also serves as the commission’s executive director, presided over the meeting, which was attended by Provincial Board Members Red Duterte, Mike Villamor, Paz Rozgoni and Stanley Caminero, along with Capitol department heads and representatives from the National Museum of the Philippines, the University of San Carlos and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

Capitol heritage consultant Robert Malayao said the existing ordinance mainly focuses on tangible heritage such as historic buildings, monuments and landscapes.

The proposed amendment seeks to formally include intangible cultural heritage — such as oral traditions, performing arts, rituals and traditional knowledge — into the Province’s legal framework for heritage protection.

Malayao said that while physical heritage sites can be preserved through restoration and conservation, intangible heritage relies on continued practice and transmission across generations to survive.

Malayao also presented the commission’s proposed heritage conservation plans for 2026 to 2028, which aim to align heritage protection with social, economic and environmental goals.

Among the initiatives being considered are the restoration of historic landmarks and churches, the establishment of a conservation laboratory, the integration of heritage protection into provincial urban planning and the creation of a digital repository with a standardized system for documenting heritage assets.

The commission is also exploring the development of technical training and certification programs and strengthening partnerships with national and international institutions to support conservation efforts. / CDF