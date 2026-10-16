Cebu pushes multi-island trips

THE tourism industry in the Visayas is seeking to attract more visitors and spread tourism spending across multiple destinations through a new partnership aimed at improving connectivity and promoting multi-island travel via Cebu.

In a statement, the Visayas Island-Chambers Tourism Alliance (Vita), Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and the Department of Tourism (DOT) said they are working to strengthen regional tourism cooperation under the Discover the Visayas, #FlyViaCebu campaign.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) among MCIA operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. (ACAC), DOT and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), representing Vita, was presented during the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Manila on Oct. 13–14, 2026.

The agreement seeks to position Cebu as a gateway to other destinations in the Visayas, encouraging travelers to visit multiple islands rather than limit their trips to a single destination.

The initiative could expand market opportunities for tourism-related businesses, including hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transport providers and local retailers, by encouraging visitors to extend their stays and spend across destinations.

The campaign initially covers six destinations: Lapu-Lapu, Panglao, Boracay, Siquijor,

Guimaras and Biliran. It aims to develop integrated tourism circuits, strengthen destination readiness and support improved air connectivity.

The partnership also covers joint destination marketing, tourism enterprise development, capacity building and initiatives to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism.

“Partnerships like this are important because strengthening tourism requires more than improving airport connectivity,” said Christopher Camba, head of corporate affairs at Aboitiz InfraCapital.

He said the collaboration would help align efforts to improve destination competitiveness, support local enterprises and create opportunities for communities across the Visayas.

MCIA serves as a key domestic and international gateway to the region. Through its air connections and transfer services, including CEB Connects, the airport facilitates travel through Cebu to other destinations.

For local businesses, a more integrated tourism network could provide access to a broader visitor market. However, the potential economic benefits will depend on the availability of convenient transport connections, competitive travel packages and tourism services capable of accommodating increased visitor demand.

Vita brings together local chambers representing Boracay, Guimaras, Lapu-Lapu, Panglao, Biliran and Siquijor to coordinate tourism promotion and development across participating destinations.

“By bringing together our local chambers, the tourism sector, and airport partners, we can help more businesses participate in tourism growth while making our destinations more accessible and competitive,” said Atty. Jobert A. Peñaflorida, area vice president of PCCI.

The alliance also showcased the participating destinations at the business conference, introducing delegates to the Discover the Visayas initiative.

The campaign’s digital platform provides destination information and an itinerary builder for travelers planning multi-island trips. It also offers access to flight, accommodation and activity bookings through travel partners Trip.com and Klook.

The partnership forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Philippine tourism businesses through closer coordination among the private sector, local business organizations and government agencies.

By linking destination marketing with airport connectivity and local enterprise development, the initiative seeks to make it easier for travelers to explore more of the Visayas while creating opportunities for tourism businesses beyond established gateways. / KOC