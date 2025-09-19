Cebu pushes trade, investment agenda at China-Asean Expo

CEBU is stepping up efforts to court investors and expand market linkages as provincial leaders joined the 22nd China-Asean Expo and the 2025 Guangxi International Sister Cities events in Nanning City, China, this week.

The Cebu delegation, led by Vice Gov. Glenn Soco with Provincial Board Members Malcolm Sanchez and Dason Lorenz Lagon, is positioning the province as a premier hub for tourism and investments in Southeast Asia.

In his Facebook posts, Soco underscored Cebu’s push for stronger connectivity, including the establishment of direct flights to Asean cities, to further unlock opportunities in trade, tourism and outsourcing.

The Expo, which runs from Sept. 17 to 19, places a spotlight on digital innovation, artificial intelligence and cross-border cooperation — sectors Cebu is keen to tap to diversify its economy.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase Cebu to the world and to strengthen partnerships that can open more doors for our province and our people,” Soco said.

The mission builds on Cebu’s ties with Guangxi, Guangdong, Sichuan and Hainan — its sister provinces in China — and comes as the province looks to deepen linkages with regional partners. At the Guangxi International Sister Cities Promotion Conference, Cebu highlighted its competitive strengths and pitched collaboration with Chinese and Asean businesses.

Cebu’s officials also attended high-level meetings with Guangxi Governor Wei Tao and Asean leaders, where discussions centered on trade, culture and development cooperation. Cebu’s participation reinforces its bid to attract foreign capital and position itself as the country’s leading investment destination outside Metro Manila.

By joining hundreds of international dignitaries, including China Vice President Han Zheng and senior Asean officials, Cebu signals its intent to play a more active role in shaping regional growth.

“For Cebu, this is more than just diplomacy — it’s about building bridges that bring tangible benefits to our communities,” Soco said. / KOC