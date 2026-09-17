Cebu puts investment potential in spotlight at China-Asean Expo

CEBU is putting its investment potential on the regional stage as Governor Pamela Baricuatro presented the province as a strategic destination for businesses during the Philippine Investment Forum at the 23rd China-Asean Expo 2026 in Nanning, China, on Thursday, September 17.

The Philippines is the Country of Honor at this year’s expo, while Cebu has been designated the Province of Charm, placing its investment potential, tourism, culture, and people in the spotlight before a regional audience.

Baricuatro spoke at the Philippine Investment Forum, where Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque served as the keynote speaker.

The designation gives Cebu an opportunity to showcase its strengths and present the province to neighboring countries as part of the Philippines’ participation in the regional event.

As Baricuatro put it: “Cebu offers investors a rare combination of strategic location, people, infrastructure and a strong business ecosystem that has the ability to adapt, compete and grow.”

The province’s pitch extends beyond its strategic location. Cebu is bringing its business environment and other strengths to the table as a place where businesses can enter new markets, build partnerships, and expand.

Its participation also creates an opportunity to strengthen connections between the Philippines, China, and the broader ASEAN community.

With the Philippines taking center stage as Country of Honor, Cebu is using its designation as Province of Charm to showcase what the province can offer investors and the wider regional community.