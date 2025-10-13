Cebu quake death toll rises to 75

THE number of recorded fatalities from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu on September 30, 2025 has climbed to 75, according to the latest situational report of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Breakdown of fatalities:

Bogo City: 33

San Remigio: 15

Medellin: 15

Tabogon: 6

Tabuelan: 2

Borbon: 2

Sogod: 1

Oslob: 1

Office of the Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Bernardo Alejandro IV said the agency is also verifying if there were casualties resulting from the magnitude 5.8 aftershock that jolted Cebu at 1:06 a.m. on Monday, October 13.

In a television interview, Alejandro said aftershocks triggered by the main quake have now reached nearly 11,000. (JJL)