Cebu quake death toll rises to 76

THE number of fatalities from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu has risen to 76, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said the recorded injured individuals following the jolt remained at 559.

The NDRRMC said 216,962 families or 748,025 persons were affected by the powerful earthquake in 260 barangays in Central Visayas.

Of the affected population, 1,236 families or 4,818 individuals in 17 barangays were in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said over P401 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

The disaster bureau said more than 7,000 houses were totally wrecked following the earthquake, while 126,932 homes were damaged.

The infrastructure sector incurred over P6.7 million worth of damages.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit offshore Bogo City in northern Cebu on September 30. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)