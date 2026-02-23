Cebu ramps up Halal compliance

THE Cebu Mice Alliance is ramping up efforts to secure halal certification across member hotels and resorts as it positions the province as a more inclusive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice), aligning with the country’s broader push to capture a larger share of the global Muslim travel market.

In an interview, Josef Chiongbian, vice president for internal affairs of the alliance, said industry players are working collectively to market Cebu as a unified destination rather than competing individually to attract larger business events and international delegates.

Chiongbian said there are already hotel groups that have begun or completed halal certification initiatives in their properties to cater to Muslim travelers, while other resorts are in the process of compliance.

He said the alliance is encouraging all Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited establishments to pursue halal certification to widen Cebu’s appeal, particularly in tapping the fast-growing Muslim travel segment and making Cebu “not only leisure-ready but inclusivity-ready.”

PH climbs to 8th in Muslim travel index

The local initiative comes as the Philippines climbed to eighth place in the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index among destinations outside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, up from 12th in 2024.

DOT data showed Muslim visitor arrivals increased by 21 percent to 740,881 in 2025 from 613,329 in 2024. The country continues to draw steady traffic from Gulf Cooperation Council markets, with arrivals last year reaching 73,870 from the United Arab Emirates, 30,407 from Saudi Arabia, 21,623 from Qatar, 11,179 from Kuwait, 7,288 from Bahrain and 5,194 from Oman.

The DOT said the improved ranking affirms ongoing efforts to expand halal-certified dining and Muslim-friendly accommodations nationwide.

Institutionalizing Muslim-friendly standards

The DOT has institutionalized its Muslim-Friendly Accredited Establishment (MFAE) Recognition Program under Memorandum Circular 2024-003, setting updated standards for hotels and other accommodation providers. Requirements include designated prayer spaces, appropriate ablution areas, halal or Muslim-friendly food options and staff training to better understand Muslim guests’ needs.

As of Dec. 9, 2025, there were 51 DOT-recognized MFAEs across the country, including properties under Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, which was recently recognized globally as a Muslim-friendly Hotel Chain of the Year. In Cebu, several hotels are part of the broader national effort, including Savoy Hotel Mactan, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, Summit Galleria Cebu, Sheraton Mactan Hotel, Quest Hotel, Bai Hotel, Fili Hotel NuStar Resort and Belmont Hotel Mactan, which are among establishments enhancing halal-ready offerings.

The DOT is also identifying potential qualifiers for its Muslim-Friendly Restaurant recognition program, with 289 establishments assessed nationwide to improve transparency between halal-certified outlets and those that simply claim halal status.

Trade expos, training support

To reinforce the ecosystem, the DOT has been staging the Halal Tourism and Trade Expo Philippines, branded as SALAAM, which generated about P1.8 million in sales during its 2025 run — more than double the previous year’s figure. The next expo is scheduled for June 19–21.

Capacity-building initiatives are likewise being rolled out for tourism stakeholders, covering halal fundamentals, certification processes and deeper cultural understanding of Muslim travelers, in preparation for increased regional travel and Asean 2026 hosting duties.

For Cebu’s Mice sector, stakeholders said aligning with national halal tourism standards strengthens the province’s bid for international conferences and corporate events from Muslim-majority markets, while reinforcing the Philippines’ position as an inclusive and globally competitive destination.

Halal ecozone

In a separate development, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority is moving to establish a halal-focused economic zone to attract investors and expand trade with Muslim-majority markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The proposed ecozone will mirror established halal hubs in Penang, Brunei and the United Arab Emirates.

The facility is envisioned as a dedicated center for the production, certification and export of halal goods, supporting supply chain integration and global market access. The initiative forms part of the Philippine Halal Industry Development Strategic Plan, which aims to generate P230 billion in investments, create 120,000 jobs and achieve 20 percent annual growth in halal output. / KOC