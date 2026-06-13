Cebu readies Mindanao quake aid

THE Cebu Provincial Government is preparing to provide psychosocial support to families affected by the recent earthquake in Mindanao, with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro emphasizing the Province’s commitment to helping communities recover from the disaster’s emotional and psychological impact.

Baricuatro said the initiative is also a way of reciprocating the assistance Cebu received from General Santos City following a major earthquake in September 2025.

“We will also help them in times of need because we were helped as well. We are reciprocating to our neighbors,” Baricuatro said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore Sarangani on June 8, 2026, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and displacing thousands of residents across parts of the Soccsksargen and Davao regions.

Evaluating conditions

Before any assistance mission is launched, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Dennis Pastor said an assessment team will first be deployed to evaluate conditions in the affected areas.

Pastor said reports of damaged roads and bridges necessitate an initial assessment before any provincial delegation is sent.

He stressed that the safety and security of personnel, including the governor, must be ensured to avoid disruptions to the planned mission.

According to Pastor, the team will assess conditions on the ground to determine whether response operations can be carried out safely and effectively.

The assessment will also identify the immediate needs of affected communities, allowing the provincial government to provide appropriate assistance.

On standby

Meanwhile, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and the Provincial Health Office remain on standby should local authorities request psychosocial interventions or medical augmentation.

Mental health and psychosocial support are considered key components of disaster response alongside food, water and medical aid.

Provincial officials said the psychosocial support program aims to help residents, particularly children and families, cope with trauma, stress and the emotional effects of the disaster.

The schedule of psychosocial support activities and other forms of assistance will be finalized once the assessment team completes its evaluation and the affected areas are deemed safe for deployment. / Andrie Cartilla, CNU Intern