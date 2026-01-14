Cebu ready to host Asean Tourism Forum 2026

GOVERNMENT officials and tourism stakeholders assured that Cebu is prepared to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, highlighting extensive preparations, infrastructure upgrades, and strong coordination among local government units.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, speaking at the ATF 2026 press conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, said the forum’s Travel Exchange is expected to bring together international buyers and local destinations, creating direct benefits for tourism stakeholders across the country.

“Cebu is ready, and Cebu is here to welcome the world with the most excellent hosting of the Asean Tourism Forum,” Frasco said.

Frasco added that more than 10,000 tourism front-liners from various regions have already been trained to ensure quality service throughout the event.

The press conference was attended by representatives from the Police Regional Office, Cebu Provincial Government and the tri-cities, all of whom reiterated their commitment to ensure a smooth, secure, and welcoming Asean Tourism Forum 2026. (DPC)