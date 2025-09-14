Cebu real property tax amnesty ends on July 2026

LESS than a year remains for property owners in Cebu Province to take advantage of the real property tax amnesty program.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 12, 2025, the Cebu Provincial Government said the initiative, which began on July 5, 2024, allows property owners to settle their basic real property tax, Special Education Fund dues, and other special assessments without penalties, surcharges, or interest.

The amnesty covers all unpaid taxes incurred before July 5, 2024. Payments may be made in full or through installments, with the program set to end on July 5, 2026.

The program is authorized under Republic Act 12001, or the "Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act," and a Bureau of Local Government Finance memorandum.

The Province said the amnesty aims to provide legal relief for delinquent taxpayers while boosting government revenue and encouraging tax compliance. (CDF)