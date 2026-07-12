Cebu secures P200 million from DepEd to fight massive classroom shortage

CEBU Province has secured P200 million from the Department of Education (DepEd) to build new public school classrooms. This major funding marks a significant step toward fixing the region's school infrastructure problems.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed the agreement for the Basic Education Facilities Program on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the DepEd Central Office in Makati City.

The money comes from the 2026 General Appropriations Act for Basic Education Facilities. DepEd Undersecretary Peter Irving Corvera and Assistant Secretary Aurelio Paulo Bartolome witnessed the signing.

Under this agreement, the National Government and the local government will share responsibilities. DepEd will manage the technical standards and distribute the funds, while the Cebu Provincial Government will directly handle the buying of materials and the construction of the new school buildings.

Part of a bigger national plan

This funding is part of a larger nationwide effort led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara. Their goal is to reduce a massive nationwide shortage of 145,000 classrooms.

In Cebu, the new funds will directly target a severe local shortage. Data given to the Cebu Provincial Board shows that the province alone lacks 5,466 classrooms, which puts heavy pressure on existing schools to fit all the students.

The problem is not just a lack of new space, but also the poor condition of current buildings. Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Senen Priscilo Paulin reported that while the province has 14,183 classrooms, a staggering number need fixing. Specifically, 6,261 classrooms need minor repairs and another 4,155 require major repairs.

Disasters and shortages in Central Visayas

Cebu’s classroom crisis reflects a larger issue across Central Visayas, where the total infrastructure shortage stands at 10,845 classrooms. DepEd 7 Director Arturo Bayocot explained that the current shortage is driven by limited National Government funding combined with severe natural disasters.

In particular, recent disasters caused widespread damage that outpaced previous repair efforts. This includes the destruction left behind by typhoon Tino and a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu in 2025.

Local government takes control to move faster

To speed up the building process, local officials are taking direct management of the projects. The Cebu Provincial Board passed an authorizing resolution, written by Board Member Raymond Joseph Calderon, which allows the Provincial Capitol to fund and manage school projects using local resources.

By taking over the purchasing and construction phases, the local government aims to use the P200 million quickly and chip away at the regional classroom gap.

While the P200 million cash injection provides critical support for new construction, the scale of the crisis means big challenges remain. With over 10,000 classrooms needed across the wider region and thousands more needing immediate repairs in Cebu, local and national agencies will need to sustain long-term investments to fully solve the classroom shortage. / CDF