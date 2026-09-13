Cebu remains top upscale property market

CEBU remains a top destination for upscale property projects outside Metro Manila, with its expanding economy, tourism industry and growing appeal among local and international investors supporting demand for luxury residences.

Shang Properties Inc. said Cebu’s position as an economic powerhouse and lifestyle hub has helped drive interest in Shang Bauhinia Residences, its first residential development outside of Metro Manila.

“It’s not only because it’s Shang Properties, it’s also because it’s Cebu,” said Ma. Rochelle Diaz, executive vice president for commercial at Shang Properties.

The developer began selling units in October 2024 and opened its Cebu sales gallery in December last year. It said sales have remained consistent month on month, with demand coming mainly from Cebuano buyers, alongside purchasers from

Manila, neighboring islands, Mindanao and Dumaguete.

Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion, vice president for sales at Shang Properties, said the project has also attracted overseas Filipinos and foreign investors. Shang Properties said international roadshows in the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Australia and Japan have helped generate interest.

The company said Cebu’s international airport, which provides direct access to the province, is a major attraction for overseas buyers. Some also view their units as both investments and second homes.

“It’s really the right market for us regionally to go into,” Diaz added, citing Cebu’s infrastructure, demographics and expanding business sectors, including business process management and healthcare.

Shang Bauhinia Residences is being developed along Gov. Cuenco Ave. corner Bauhinia Drive in Barangay Kasambagan. It is positioned as a luxury vertical community offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, as well as larger three-bedroom homes under Shang Bauhinia Signature.

The project will feature a 4,015-square-meter Clubhouse with wellness and recreation facilities, including a gym, pool, library, cinema, playgrounds, private function rooms and ballroom. Signature residents will also have access to the 1,105-square-meter Sky Lounge, which includes a pool, gym, sauna, massage room and private venues.

The development will have 100 percent power backup, while amenities such as cold plunge facilities, a co-working space and chef’s kitchen are designed to cater to changing preferences for wellness, convenience and working from home.

Resurreccion said Shang Properties said the project was designed specifically for Cebu rather than replicating its Metro Manila developments. International and local firms are involved in its design, while locally sourced materials and works by Cebuano artisans are being incorporated.

Located near Cebu Country Club, the project provides access to Cebu IT Park, Cebu Business Park, schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants and retail destinations.

Completion is targeted for December 2031.

Despite economic uncertainties, including elevated construction costs and interest-rate concerns, Shang Properties said sales in Cebu remained strong in the first half and into the second half of the year.

The company said it continues to assess opportunities in Cebu and other regions as it tracks changing consumer preferences and emerging growth centers. / KOC