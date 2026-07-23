Cebu remains under rainfall advisory as Habagat persists

CLOUDY skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continue to affect Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, July 23, 2026, said a rainfall advisory remains in effect across the entire province of Cebu as of Thursday morning.

“Due to the habagat, Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas are experiencing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. We can still expect occasional heavy rains that may trigger flooding and landslides,” Eclarino said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Residents, particularly those living near rivers and other flood-prone areas, are advised to remain vigilant as the weather system continues to bring intermittent heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area that Pagasa had been monitoring over the past few days has intensified into a tropical depression. The weather disturbance developed into Tropical Depression Kiyapo, prompting the raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals in parts of northern Luzon.

Despite the development of Tropical Depression Kiyapo, Eclarino said the rains affecting Cebu are still being caused by the habagat.

The southwest monsoon is expected to continue affecting Cebu until Friday, July 24, while improved weather conditions are forecast by Saturday, July 25. (DPC)