Cebu remembers: Thousands honor dead on All Saints’ Day

THOUSANDS of Cebuanos flocked to Pardo Catholic Cemetery, Calamba Public Cemetery and Carreta Public Cemetery in Cebu City on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, to honor their departed loved ones on All Saints’ Day.

At Pardo Catholic Cemetery, families arrived early in the morning, bringing flowers, candles and food offerings. The day was marked by prayers, quiet reflection and the renewal of long-held traditions.

At Calamba Public Cemetery, visitors gathered around graves and the 19th-century coral-stone chapel, now recognized as a cultural heritage site. Candlelight and prayers filled the air as families remembered their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Carreta Public Cemetery, the city’s largest burial ground, was filled with people throughout the day. Government help desks were set up to assist visitors, while candlelight illuminated rows of graves by nightfall. Human rights advocates also held a brief candle-lighting ceremony to honor victims of extrajudicial killings.

Across Cebu City’s cemeteries, the Kalag-kalag tradition lived on — a day of remembrance, faith, and family unity.