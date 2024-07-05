Cebu restaurant highlights Portuguese cuisine, open-fire cooking

In the bustling Cebu IT Park, Run Sardine Run offers a unique dining experience that introduces the flavors of Portugal to the Philippines. As one of the first restaurants in the country to focus on open-fire cooking, the restaurant invites guests to explore the culinary traditions of Portuguese-speaking regions, including Mozambique, Brazil, Angola, Macau, Malacca and Goa.

Run Sardine Run’s menu highlights the diverse flavors of the Lusofonia regions, blending influences from the East Indies, Africa and the Americas. Each dish reflects Portugal’s historical involvement in the global spice trade, creating a fusion of tastes that combines familiar and exotic elements.