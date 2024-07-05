Cebu restaurant highlights Portuguese cuisine, open-fire cooking

In the bustling Cebu IT Park, Run Sardine Run offers a unique dining experience that introduces the flavors of Portugal to the Philippines. As one of the first restaurants in the country to focus on open-fire cooking, the restaurant invites guests to explore the culinary traditions of Portuguese-speaking regions, including Mozambique, Brazil, Angola, Macau, Malacca and Goa.
Run Sardine Run’s menu highlights the diverse flavors of the Lusofonia regions, blending influences from the East Indies, Africa and the Americas. Each dish reflects Portugal’s historical involvement in the global spice trade, creating a fusion of tastes that combines familiar and exotic elements.
Leadership
Guiding the culinary direction of the restaurant is Chef Fausto Airoldi, a prominent figure in Portuguese cuisine. With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Airoldi has authored “Cozinha com Identidade” and has held leadership roles in various culinary associations, including a 21-year presidency of the Portuguese Chef Association. His dedication to mentoring young chefs and his innovative approach to traditional recipes contribute to the carefully crafted dishes at the restaurant.
Experience
“We are proud to say that although our restaurant is fairly new, we are among the first to introduce a Portuguese-inspired restaurant focusing on open-fire cooking. Here, you can expect soulful dishes and exceptional Portuguese wines,” said Gwen Trott, Goa Nights and Run Sardine Run owner.
Run Sardine Run offers three- and five-course menus, each paired with house wines. The three-course menu includes appetizers like Caldo Verde, Salada or Cod Fish Croquettes, followed by main courses such as Lula Grilled Squid, Piri Piri Chicken or Bitoque. Dessert options feature a selection of seasonal fruits.
The five-course menu starts with appetizers including Cod Fish Cakes, Beef Croquettes and Octopus Salad. Main course options feature Rabilho Grilled Tuna and Bitoque Portuguese Steak, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert.
Run Sardine Run operates from Monday to Saturday, 5 to 10:30 p.m., with the last order at 9:30 p.m. Located at 38 Park Avenue in Cebu IT Park, the restaurant provides a cozy and intimate setting, suitable for both casual dining and special occasions. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating.
For those familiar with Portuguese cuisine or exploring it for the first time, Run Sardine Run offers an atmosphere to enjoy meals that blend traditional and innovative culinary elements, showcasing Chef Airoldi’s expertise and the rich heritage of Portuguese cooking.