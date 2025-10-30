Cebu restaurants earn Michelin distinctions in inaugural Philippines guide

(UPDATED) Cebu has officially entered the global culinary spotlight as 16 of its restaurants were recognized in the inaugural Michelin Guide Philippines 2026, with four earning Bib Gourmand honors and 12 named under the Michelin Selected category.

A total of 108 establishments in the Philippines were announced as part of its guide on Thursday night, October 30, 2025, at the Marriott Manila Hotel.

The list includes one two-Michelin-star restaurant, eight one-Michelin-star restaurants, 25 Bib Gourmand awardees, and 74 Michelin Selected establishments.

This marks the first time that the prestigious Michelin Guide has released an edition dedicated to the Philippines.

Cebu restaurants awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction were CUR8, Abaseria Deli & Café, The Pig & Palm and LASA for serving exceptionally good food at reasonable prices, showcasing excellent value for money.

Meanwhile, the Michelin Selected 2026 list for Cebu featured Abli, ATO-AH, Benjarong, DIP, Enye by Chele Gonzalez, House of Lechon, Soba Kamakura, Maya, Lantaw (Compostela), Pares Pares (N. Escario St.), Sialo, and Socarrat — establishments recognized for offering quality food and a noteworthy dining experience, even if they have yet to earn a star or Bib Gourmand.

The inclusion of Cebu restaurants in the first-ever Philippine edition of the Michelin Guide marks a major milestone for the city’s thriving culinary scene, celebrating both its local flavors and world-class innovation.

Michelin star restos

Helm stands as the sole two-Michelin-star restaurant in the Philippines, earning the distinction for its exceptional cuisine, refined technique, and the chef’s distinctive culinary vision.

Eight restaurants in the country have also been awarded one Michelin star, namely Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inato, Kasa Palma, Linamnam, and Toyo Eatery.

A one-Michelin-star rating signifies a restaurant that offers high-quality cooking worth a stop, recognized for its skillfully prepared dishes, refined flavors, and consistent execution.

The Michelin Guide, first published in France in 1900, is considered one of the world’s most prestigious authorities in dining. It awards distinctions to restaurants based on food quality, technique, consistency, and value.

The exclusive, by-invitation 2026 Michelin Guide Ceremony gathered chefs, restaurateurs, partners, media, and culinary leaders from around the globe.

Selections for the guide are made independently by Michelin inspectors, who evaluate restaurants based on five criteria: quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality expressed through the cuisine, and consistency.

The Michelin Guide officially entered the Philippines in February 2025 to prepare for its 2026 edition, beginning with a list of six hotels before expanding its recommendations to 20 nationwide. (LQ3/JGS)