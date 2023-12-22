Cebu resto bags national award

FOR the first time in history, a Cebu-based small-scale restaurant won in the Productivity Olympics organized by the National Wages and Productivity Commission.

Dubby’s Ultimate Burgers, a small burger restaurant at 245 Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City, was proclaimed the national winner for the Service Sector Micro Enterprise category of the 2023 Productivity Olympics awarding ceremony held at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Quezon City last October.

It was the first time an MSME (micro, small, or medium enterprise) from Cebu had won the competition.

Dubby’s also received the Gawad Inclusibo Special Citation Award, which recognizes the restaurant’s value of inclusivity by hiring persons with disability (PWD).

The restaurant has 13 personnel, five of whom are deaf.

It bagged P100,000 as the National Service Sector Micro Enterprise category winner and P15,000 for its special citation award.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution giving Dubby’s a citation award for bringing pride to the city.

The 7S

In an interview with the media, John Paul Maunes, owner of Dubby’s, shared how happy he was when they were announced as the winner. He said the recognition meant all their efforts to showcase the best of their business had paid off.

Maunes said their observance of the 7S in the workplace (Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, Sustain or Self Discipline, Safety, and Spirit) and their impact in empowering diversity, particularly with disabilities, gave them the best chance to step up in the competition.

“Actually, three MSMEs in Region 7, including us, were chosen to compete in the National. And we are so happy we won. Our hardships over the past few years are finally getting recognized,” said Maunes.

When asked about their plans, Maunes said they are committed to growing and expanding their business.

The Productivity Olympics is a prestigious event that started in 2008 and is organized by the National Wages and Productivity Commission in coordination with the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards nationwide.

It recognizes the best MSMEs in productivity. It is a biennial competition to intensify national awareness and commitments to quality and productivity and to showcase best-designed and successfully implemented productivity improvement programs and practices.

The competition evaluates enterprises based on business excellence, employee engagement, innovation and green programs, and corporate social responsibility.