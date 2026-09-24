Cebu retailers urged to go nationwide

A HOMEGROWN pizza chain is eyeing expansion in Luzon within the next two years, heeding the Philippine Retailers Association’s (PRA) call for Cebu-based companies to expand beyond their home market.

The PRA said the growth of regional brands into other parts of the country could help spread economic activity and build more nationally recognized retailers.

During her recent visit to Cebu, PRA president Alice Liu said the province has produced businesses that successfully expanded outside the region, demonstrating the potential of regional companies to become national players.

“One challenge I would like to raise is the need for more nationally recognized retail brands to emerge and lead from regions across the country, not just from Manila,” Liu said.

She cited Cebu-based businesses and business families, including Golden ABC, Gaisano, Lhuillier and Gokongwei, as examples of enterprises that grew from regional roots into larger national businesses.

The call comes as homegrown retailers continue to explore opportunities outside Cebu. Cebu-based pizza chain Alberto’s Pizza, for instance, plans to enter the Luzon market within the next two years, according to business development manager Amie Opalla.

The pizza chain opened its first store on B. Rodriguez Street in Cebu City in 2008 and began expanding outside Cebu in 2011, initially entering Dumaguete and Cagayan de Oro.

It has since expanded into other markets in the Visayas and Mindanao, including Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao and General Santos.

Its planned Luzon expansion could give the company access to a larger consumer market while generating additional economic activity through store operations, employment, franchising, logistics, and demand for food and other supplies.

The company has not disclosed the number of stores it plans to open in Luzon or the specific locations.

Franchising has been one of Alberto’s growth strategies, alongside expansion through digital platforms. The company joined Grab in 2024 and has since recorded a 25 percent increase in overall sales, it said.

The pizza chain was named Merchant of the Year at the inaugural Grab 5-Star Eats Awards and also received the Regional Favorite award for the Visayas.

Franchising sector

The broader expansion of regional businesses comes as the Philippine franchise sector continues to grow despite a challenging business environment.

In a report, Philippine Franchise Association president Steve Benitez said the franchising sector could reach as much as P1.3 trillion over the next five years, citing continued demand for franchise businesses despite higher oil prices and broader economic volatility.

Benitez said interest has been particularly strong in lower-cost franchises requiring investments of less than P1 million.

He expects the sector to grow by eight percent to 10 percent this year, even with potential spillovers from the conflict in the Middle East.

The projection is broadly in line with last year’s forecast but below the 10 percent to 12 percent expansion recorded in 2024 and the 15 percent growth posted in 2023. / KOC