Cebu retailers urged to grow brands beyond region

THE need for more nationally recognized retail brands to emerge from regions outside Metro Manila is becoming increasingly important as the Philippine retail industry pursues more inclusive growth, according to a top industry official.

Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) president Alice Liu made the call during the induction of the new officers and board members of the PRA Cebu Chapter, where Jay Fernandez, owner and chief executive officer of Twin-Bee Print Ads Corp., formally assumed the presidency, succeeding immediate past president Christian Paroan.

“One challenge I would like to raise is the need for more nationally recognized retail brands to emerge and lead from regions across the country, not just from Manila,” Liu said.

Cebu’s retail legacy

She noted that several of the country’s leading retail businesses originated in Cebu, demonstrating the region’s potential to produce brands that can compete nationwide. Liu cited Golden ABC chairman Bernie Liu as an example of a Cebu-based entrepreneur who built a nationally recognized retail company.

She also pointed to Cebuano business leaders and families such as the Gaisanos, Lhuilliers and Gokongweis, whose enterprises have become major players in the Philippine business landscape.

“Many national retail giants have their humble origins in Cebu as well,” she said.

Industry transformation

Liu said the retail industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by changing consumer behavior, technology and evolving market conditions, making it critical for retailers to continuously upgrade their capabilities and stay informed about new trends.

Echoing the need for innovation, Fernandez said today’s consumers are more connected, informed and experience-driven than ever before.

“Consumer behavior is constantly and rapidly changing,” he said. “This means retailers must continuously innovate, adapt, and connect more meaningfully with their customers and communities.”

Fernandez said retail has evolved beyond the traditional buying and selling of goods into a broader ecosystem linking businesses, service providers, technology, finance and consumers.

Digital transformation efforts

As part of the chapter’s digital transformation efforts, PRA Cebu launched the PRA Cebu Retailers Connect App. According to Fernandez, the platform will help promote member establishments, improve online visibility, encourage customer engagement, and facilitate easier connections among retailers, suppliers and consumers.

“More importantly, it symbolizes our commitment to embrace digital transformation and remain relevant in today’s evolving retail and retail service landscape,” he said.

Strengthening collaboration

Fernandez also called for stronger collaboration among retailers, service providers, government agencies and business organizations to address industry challenges and support the continued growth of Cebu’s retail sector.

Liu emphasized that Cebu remains a key contributor to retail growth in the Visayas, citing the passion, resilience and innovation of Cebuano retailers. She encouraged members to participate in industry events to strengthen networks and exchange ideas with peers.

“Strong organizations are built by leaders and members who are willing to serve, work and move forward together,” Liu said. / KOC