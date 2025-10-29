Cebu reviews reclamation policy to attract more investors

A TOP official of the Cebu Provincial Government disclosed that they are reviewing the Province’s reclamation policy to align with national laws and remove provisions that have discouraged investors, particularly those in industrial development.

Speaking at the Cebu Industrial Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano said the review aims to make the province more investment-friendly while ensuring compliance with regulations set by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

He said the existing ordinance has created hurdles for developers because of restrictive provisions that go beyond national requirements.

Among the key concerns is the mandatory allocation of 10 percent of usable reclaimed land to the provincial government — a rule that investors have found costly and impractical.

“Before the current version of the ordinance, there were three compliance options — giving 10 percent of the area, paying the agreed value, or swapping for land of equal value,” Durano said. “This has become a hindrance for investors.”

Durano noted that the ordinance’s overlapping provisions with PRA rules have resulted in project delays and higher costs. “Under national law, PRA approval is already mandatory. Our local ordinance added another layer of approval, which complicated the process for developers,” he said.

The Provincial Government has begun consultations with the PRA and private sector groups to harmonize the local policy with national regulations.

“We already had a meeting with the PRA last week. Some provisions violated national regulations, so these will be amended,” Durano said.

He stressed that the policy update is not meant to promote widespread reclamation but to allow strategic projects essential for Cebu’s growth.

“The reality is, Cebu Island has limited flatlands. If we want to attract more investments, we need to create more usable land, just like Singapore and Hong Kong. With proper regulation, industrial growth and environmental protection can coexist,” he said.

The Province expects to finalize draft revisions after consultations with the PRA, the business community and local governments.

Reclamation projects

Durano said the Province’s goal is to sustain industrial expansion while keeping investments within Cebu.

“Developments like Tsuneishi’s planned expansion could bring jobs and economic activity here. We want that growth to stay in Cebu,” he said.

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc., a shipbuilding firm based in Balamban, is eyeing an 80-hectare expansion through reclamation.

“They want to expand, or their option is to go to Timor-Leste. We want that expansion here because we want the jobs and the economic activity,” Durano said. “We’re not saying the whole of Cebu is open for reclamation — only that specific, strategic projects need to be seriously considered.”

Other pending large-scale reclamation projects in the province include the 100-hectare Minglanilla Techno-Business Park and the 254-hectare Cordova reclamation project.

The review comes amid growing investor interest in Cebu’s industrial corridors, which have been constrained by a shortage of developable land. Durano said the updated policy will aim to balance investor incentives with environmental safeguards and compliance with national laws. / KOC