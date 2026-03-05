Cebu riders warned: Passing PMVIC test won’t spare modified mufflers from apprehension

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) warned motorcycle riders that passing the noise test at a Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC) does not guarantee immunity from apprehension if their motorcycles are fitted with unauthorized aftermarket mufflers.

In a clarificatory statement on Thursday, March 5, 2026, the LTO said PMVIC inspections only determine whether a vehicle’s exhaust noise falls within the allowable limit and whether the vehicle is roadworthy.

Under LTO Memorandum Circular 2020-2240, PMVICs conduct sound level testing with a maximum allowable limit of 99 decibels.

However, the agency maintained that meeting the noise threshold does not automatically legalize an aftermarket muffler installed on a motorcycle.

“The Motor Vehicle Inspection Report issued after inspection does not certify the legality of any aftermarket component,” the LTO said.

The LTO said riders may still be apprehended by authorities if their motorcycles are found to have modified or non-compliant exhaust systems, even if the vehicle passed the decibel test.

Road enforcement may be carried out by the LTO and the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group under existing transport regulations, including Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Authorities may also require riders to present documents -- such as a Certificate of Road Safety issued by manufacturers or assemblers -- proving that any replacement or modified muffler complies with manufacturer specifications and applicable standards.

The LTO advised motorcycle owners to ensure aftermarket parts comply with official modification policies and to keep supporting documents readily available during roadside inspections.

Failure to show proof that a replacement exhaust system meets regulations may lead to penalties and possible citation by enforcers.

The clarification comes amid continued questions from the riding public regarding whether passing inspection at PMVIC facilities automatically validates aftermarket motorcycle parts. (EHP)