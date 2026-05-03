Cebu rolls out El Niño response for farmers, fisherfolk

THE Provincial Government has lined up drought-mitigation measures to support farmers and fisherfolk amid the looming El Niño, focusing on water access, food production, and livelihood protection.

Provincial Agriculture Office head Roldan Saragena said that while there is no reported dry spell or drought in the province, the Capitol has prepared at least five key interventions under the directive of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to cushion the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Irrigation, water access

Among the measures is the deployment of 20 sets of small water irrigation systems equipped with 4,000-liter capacity tanks and 100-meter hoses.

“Atong mga kasapaan dili pa entirely dried up, so makakolekta pa ta og tubig para magamit sa kaumahan,” Saragena said.

The province has also procured 200-liter water drums for storage, particularly in areas with consistent crop production, to help ensure timely harvests despite limited rainfall.

Seeds, food security

To strengthen food supply, the Capitol is set to distribute P10.5 million worth of short-duration vegetable seeds under the “Food Always In The Home” program.

These include crops such as lettuce, kangkong, pechay, okra, and pepper, which can be harvested within 15 to 20 days and will be distributed to households and puroks.

Support for fisherfolk

For the fisheries sector, more than 200 payaw, or fish aggregating devices, are being constructed across Cebu to help small-scale fishermen improve their catch during the dry season.

“If we put up fish aggregating devices, they can save on fuel because the fish will gather there,” Saragena said.

Farmers and fisherfolk are also covered under the province’s agri-fishery insurance program, with the Capitol shouldering the full cost of premium renewal to ensure compensation in case of losses.

Baricuatro added that farmers and fisherfolk will also receive assistance under the program’s upcoming sectoral distribution initiative.

As of Thursday, April 30, 2026, data from the Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office show that there are 69,563 farmers and fisherfolk in the province, organized into 1,214 associations. The office is still receiving submissions from various local government units.

Other solutions

Meanwhile, Baricuatro said the province is pursuing other solutions to recurring water shortages, including a pilot water management project in partnership with an Israel-based firm and the University of San Carlos for selected barangays with limited supply.

She also reiterated the need for dam construction projects, saying these are crucial for sustainable water supply and disaster mitigation.

The governor said the province will push for the inclusion of dam projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways program of work, with about P7 billion earmarked, as Cebu seeks national government support to prevent a repeat of the damage caused by typhoon Tino. / CDF