Cebu Runners dominate in Manila

FLORENDO Lapiz and Lizane Abella were crowned as marathon champions in the 2024 National Milo Marathon-Manila Leg held along Roxas Boulevard on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The veteran runner from Carcar City, Cebu, Lapiz completed the 42-kilometer course in 2 hours, 42 minutes and 33 seconds to win the men’s title in dominating fashion.

The closest pursuer of Lapiz was Salvador Polillo who crossed the finish line in 2:49:54 for second place, followed by third placer Wilfred Esporma in 2:58:51.

Abella, who hails from Minglanilla, Cebu, topped the women’s marathon after clocking in 3:21:05. Maricar Camacho came second in 3:26:19 and Jewel De Luna placed third with a time of 3:27:05.

Both Lapiz and Abella are long-time members of the vaunted Spectrum Runners Club lead by its president Dr. Gerry Mayo.

Lapiz and Abella are now qualified for the National Finals, which will be held in Cagayan de Oro in December.

Three weeks ago, the Spectrum Runners Club triumphed in the Milo Marathon-Cebu Leg held in Mandaue City as Prince Joey Lee won the men’s 21K crown and other members secured podium spots in other categories. / RSC