Cebu, Russia explore direct air links

RUSSIA is looking to boost tourism and economic cooperation with Cebu, including efforts to establish direct flights that could help increase tourist arrivals and strengthen business exchanges between the two destinations.

During the recent Moscow-Cebu Business Forum, Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov said improving air connectivity remains a key priority in expanding bilateral ties as Russia and the Philippines celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“It’s a problem that I have been raising during my five years of staying here in the Philippines,” Pavlov said, referring to the push for direct flights between Russia and Philippine destinations. He noted that Cebu, along with other provinces such as Palawan and Bohol, has expressed interest in attracting more Russian visitors through improved air links.

“Let us join our efforts to conduct real talks, real negotiations and conclude this very important initiative,” he said.

Pavlov said tourism could catalyze broader cooperation between Russia and Cebu, helping create opportunities in trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

The ambassador made the remarks as Russian and Cebu officials pursue closer cooperation following the signing of a protocol aimed at strengthening ties between Cebu Province and the City of Moscow.

According to Pavlov, discussions on linking Cebu and Moscow began in 2025 following meetings with Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. He said the partnership seeks to build on existing agreements between Russia and the Philippines by expanding cooperation at the regional level.

“Moscow is not only a city but also a region,” Pavlov said, adding that inter-regional partnerships could provide a practical framework for implementing joint projects.

Other areas of cooperation

Beyond tourism, Pavlov identified information technology, healthcare, agriculture and waste management as sectors with strong potential for collaboration.

He said business cooperation would provide the “most solid basis” for long-term relations between Russia and Cebu, with the business forum serving as a milestone in advancing economic engagement.

The ambassador also highlighted ongoing cultural initiatives, including chess competitions, ballet performances and other cultural exchanges held as part of the “Days of Moscow in Cebu” program.

Pavlov expressed optimism that the growing relationship between Cebu and Moscow would lead to new projects benefiting both sides.

“We are optimistic about our future and we are ready for new joint initiatives for the benefit of our citizens in the interests of peace and prosperity,” he said. / KOC