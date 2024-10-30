Cebu safe from 'Leon'

CEBUANOS may expect a fair weather condition in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1-2, 2024, despite the tropical cyclone Leon intensifying into a super typhoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said weather in the next four days starting Thursday, Oct. 31, is generally fair, and may further improve during the weekend.

“We are not experiencing the direct impact of Super Typhoon Leon here in Cebu,” said Eclarino in an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Leon, the 12th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, continued to threaten the extreme northern Luzon as it intensified into a super typhoon on Wednesday morning.

Eclarino said no gail warning has been raised, but individuals who will be going home to their respective provinces and will be traveling through seas should expect light to moderate winds and light to moderate for sea conditions.

Generally fair weather, according to Eclarino, means there will be long periods without rain, although there may be short durations of isolated rain showers or localized thunderstorms.

Eclarino also said the heat index within the week will range from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius up to 27 to 40 degrees Celsius, which is categorized as extreme caution.

He reminded the public, especially those who will be going to the cemeteries, to bring umbrellas and water to protect them from the heat.

Super typhoon Leon

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday bulletin of Pagasa, the center of the eye of Leon was estimated at 215 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometer per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa.

The super typhoon was seen moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa, on Wednesday morning, said Leon will be closest to Batanes from late evening Wednesday to Thursday morning, adding that a landfall in Batanes is also not ruled out.

“This super typhoon will be near or at peak intensity during its closest point of approach to Batanes. The landfall of Leon over Taiwan will result in a continuous weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period,” said Pagasa.

The weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana) in Luzon.

Pagasa warned that there will be a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge reaching two to three meters above normal tide levels in the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

It also raised a gale warning over the seaboard of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon.

After crossing the landmass of Taiwan, Leon will then turn northwestward to northeastward over the Taiwan Strait toward the East China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday evening, Oct. 31, or early morning on Friday, Nov. 1. / CDF, LMY