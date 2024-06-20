Cebu - San Vicente direct flight to start on Oct. 24

CEBU Pacific (CEB) further expands its domestic network as it launches direct flights to San Vicente, Palawan from Cebu, allowing travelers to explore more of Palawan’s natural attractions.

Starting Oct. 24, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Cebu and San Vicente four times weekly – every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the continuous expansion of CEB’s domestic network, travelers may now go island-hopping from Port Barton, trek to Bigaho Waterfalls and Pamuayan Falls, or lounge at San Vicente’s Long Beach – the longest white-sand beach in the Philippines and the second-longest in Southeast Asia.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. / PR