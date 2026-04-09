Cebu scales down Asean Summit events

OFFICIALS have scaled down the upcoming events for the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Cebu to comply with a presidential directive to reduce government energy consumption.

Provincial Chief of Staff James Canoy said only the leaders’ meetings from May 7 to 9 will be held face-to-face, while other gatherings have shifted to an online format. Some activities, including a planned program with the First Lady and a gala event, have also been canceled.

Canoy said expenses have been reduced due to the cancellation of several programs.

The move follows an order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cut fuel and power usage amid rising global oil prices, as conveyed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

Recto emphasized that all government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations, must comply under Memorandum Circular 114.

“The policy underscores the President’s message that public officials must set the example, demonstrating restraint and accountability as the nation navigates the energy crisis,” Recto said in a statement.

Despite the scaled-down program, Canoy assured that preparations for the Asean events remain on track.

“Only the leaders’ meetings will push through face-to-face. There are significant changes, but what’s important is the presence of the heads of state,” he said.

He noted that the Asean National Organizing Council (NOC), led by Director General Ambassador Helen dela Vega, is overseeing preparations with support from the Cebu Provincial Government.

Provincial officials recently met with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Asean NOC representatives to assess readiness.

“So far, preparations are good. We are just enhancing the sites,” Canoy said, adding that tourism-related activities, including tour programs, are being managed by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas.

A final coordination meeting with Cebu officials and Asean organizers is scheduled on April 16 at Nustar Resort and Casino to finalize briefings and instructions.

Canoy requested that the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu receive full briefings, with Lapu-Lapu City serving as the main host of the event.

Main venue

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan expressed confidence in the city’s readiness to host the international gathering. On April 7, 2026, she joined the First Lady and Asean NOC members during an inspection of the Mactan Expo Center, the venue for the summit’s opening ceremony.

The inspection covered program flow, venue setup, security protocols, logistics, and media coordination to ensure smooth, world-class hosting.

“Lapu-Lapu City stands ready to welcome Asean leaders and delegations with the highest level of service and capability,” Chan said, adding that local officials remain prepared to provide genuine hospitality despite global tensions.

To enhance the city’s cultural presentation, the Lapu-Lapu City Government launched “Mugna,” a street design competition showcasing the identity and heritage of local communities.

Conducted in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the program brought together artists, designers, and barangay representatives in a workshop at a private hotel in Barangay Pusok.

Participants from 11 barangays including Buaya, Pajac, Pusok, Ibo, Agus, Maribago, Mactan, Punta Engaño, Suba-Basbas, Marigondon, and Pajo were tasked with creating designs reflecting their unique stories and traditions.

Chan said the initiative goes beyond aesthetics, serving as a platform for communities to express their identity while enhancing the experience of Asean delegates. / CDF, DPC