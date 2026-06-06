Cebu scholarship applications open until June 30

AROUND 1,000 scholarship slots remain available under the Cebu Provincial Government’s CP-Gifts program for current first-year college students, with applications open until June 30, 2026.

Christopher Baricuatro, executive assistant and focal person of the Provincial School Board (PSB), said the ongoing application period covers first-year students enrolled in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs), and other public colleges.

“CP-Gifts is still open up to June 30 for school year 2025-2026 first-year students,” Baricuatro told SunStar Cebu on May 29. CP-Gifts means Cebu Province Grants Intended for Tertiary Students.

While he said the exact number of remaining slots has yet to be finalized, he estimated that around 1,000 slots are still available. Allocations assigned to Provincial Board (PB) members, however, have already been filled.

Applications for incoming first-year college students for the School Year 2026-2027 will open on July 1.

The PSB has allocated 5,400 scholarship slots for the next academic year. Of the total, 2,500 slots will be under the governor’s office, 1,000 under the vice governor’s office, and 1,900 distributed among the 19 PB members at 100 slots each.

The expanded allocation follows an ordinance amendment approved on Sept. 29, 2025, which increased the number of slots available through the governor’s and vice governor’s offices.

Students may submit applications online through the CP-Gifts Facebook page or personally at the PSB office at the Capitol in Cebu City.

All applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must submit a complete set of requirements, including a senior high school report card with a general weighted average of at least 85 percent, certificate of good moral character, proof of residency, voter’s ID or certification, proof that parents’ or guardians’ annual income does not exceed P200,000, study load, signed terms and conditions, letter of attestation that the applicant has no other scholarship, and a completed student information form.

Completed physical applications must be submitted to the Office of the Governor at the Capitol Executive Building Receiving Office.

Qualified scholars receive P10,000 per semester, or P20,000 annually. To retain the grant, scholars must maintain a grade average of at least 85 percent. / CDF