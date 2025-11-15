Cebu School Board OKs P85-M budget for temporary classrooms after 6.9 quake

THE Cebu Provincial School Board (CPSB) has approved an P85-million supplemental budget for the construction of Temporary Learning Shelters (TLS) in schools heavily affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Presided over by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, the CPSB convened at the Capitol Social Hall to tackle the extent of damage across public schools in the province, particularly in northern Cebu, which bore the brunt of the quake.

During the meeting, the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province reported that its validated assessment showed 570 classrooms were totally damaged, 1,101 suffered major damage, and 1,723 sustained minor damage.

To immediately address the displacement of learners, DepEd said 269 Temporary Learning Shelters are needed to serve as makeshift classrooms.

These TLS will allow learning to continue while major repairs and reconstruction are ongoing.

Provincial Treasurer Atty. Roy Salubre, meanwhile, assured that the province has P1.128 billion in available funds, with an additional P800 million in expected collections, bringing the total fund pool to nearly P2 billion.

He said these resources would support ongoing efforts to help DepEd restore damaged facilities and ensure continuity of education.

Under Section 235 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, provinces are authorized to impose a one percent real property tax dedicated to the Special Education Fund (SEF).

This fund exclusively supports programs and projects initiated by the local School Board.

The construction of the Temporary Learning Shelters will begin once procurement processes are completed. (CAV)