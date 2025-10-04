Cebu school takes stand against graft, corruption

“CORRUPTION kills. It destroys not only public trust but also our moral fiber,” said Sr. Vicenta Anuran, OSB, school directress of St. Scholastica’s Academy-Tabunok (SSA-T), as the school held its Solidarity Day Against Corruption, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

The event was part of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) 7 initiative, where member schools sought to raise awareness and inspire social responsibility among their students.

In her opening message, Sr. Anuran outlined the Ceap’s framework, flickers of hope, grounding integrity in prayer, teaching truth and honesty in classrooms, acting with civic partners for justice and offering public witness through visible symbols.

The program opened with the singing of the Philippine National Anthem and a prayer for the nation, followed by a candle-lighting led by the class governors. Near the end, the community sang “Lord Heal Our Land” by Jamie Rivera as a tarpaulin bearing the school’s call was unveiled. The event concluded with the Oratio Imperata for the Nation.

Mary Ann Bacus, Student Activities Coordinator, emphasized the relevance of the event, saying, “We are doing this not for us, adults. We are doing this for you, for your future. What the country is experiencing now is no longer a joke.”

In an interview, Grade 11 student Nhiño Alexxis Orillo expressed the youth’s role in addressing corruption. “Let our voices ripple and do their magic. Do not fear what our voice might bring. Rather, we should fear what our silence might bring,” he said.

Teachers also underscored the value of the event. “This activity is important and timely relevant because it builds civic awareness, helping students understand their responsibilities and the impact of corruption, preparing them to become responsible and ethical citizens of the nation,” said Rosalinda Yap, a teacher on Araling Panlipunan.

The said event was held after the release of SSA-T’s official statement that condemns corruption which is contrary to the Benedictine Values which the school practices, Ora et Labora (Prayer and Work), calling all students, alumni and the wider Filipino community to uphold integrity and justice.