Cebu schools suspend classes for 40th Edsa anniversary

SEVERAL universities in Cebu City have suspended classes to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The People Power Revolution, also known as the Edsa Revolution or the February Revolution, was a series of popular demonstrations in the Philippines, primarily in Metro Manila, from February 22 to 25, 1986.

The movement served as a sustained campaign of civil resistance by the Filipino people against regime violence and electoral fraud.

In commemoration of this milestone, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Student Council will host "Sulong 2026: A UP Cebu Cultural Night."

The event, dedicated to remembrance, reflection, and cultural expression, will take place at the Oblation Square from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Classes at the university have also been suspended for the day.

The gathering aims to honor the enduring legacy of collective action and democratic participation in the country.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) announced that while classes are suspended, a Eucharistic celebration will be held for full-time and non-teaching employees.

The University of San Carlos (USC) is also marking the anniversary with a series of community-led activities: