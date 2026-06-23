Cebu schools tighten security after attack

THE deaths of three students in a Tacloban classroom have changed how local governments view school security. Across Metro Cebu, schools are tightening security measures, including non-contact bag inspections and increased police patrols around campuses.

Lt. Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they have implemented school security hardening measures, including increased personnel deployment on campuses.

Oriol said police units assigned to Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in schools have not been removed since the start of classes, but their deployment is being strengthened with additional support from the Mobile Patrol Unit, Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, barangay tanods, and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“Tungod sa panghitabo, mas ato pang gi-intensify karon ang atong deployment. Aside sa PADs sa atong mga security personnel, atong gidugangan sa atong mobile patrol sa motorcycle patrol nato ug inabagan sad sa atung mga kauban sa barangay ug CCTO to manage the traffic,” Oriol said.

(Because of the incident, we are intensifying our deployment. Aside from Police Assistance Desks, we are adding mobile patrol and motorcycle patrol units, with help from barangay officials and the CCTO to manage traffic.)

The CCPO is also reviewing security gaps in schools, including access control measures and campuses without security personnel. The CCPO Intelligence Unit has been tasked to conduct assessments and identify possible vulnerabilities, including measures to prevent prohibited items such as bladed weapons and other dangerous objects from entering school grounds.

Authorities aim to prevent the entry of items that could be used in incidents similar to the Tacloban shooting.

Local leaders have framed these changes as an urgent response to emerging threats. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival instructed police station commanders to strengthen security operations around schools and increase police visibility in areas frequented by students.

The City Government also plans to integrate school emergency response protocols with the police’s five-minute response policy, strengthening coordination between educators and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City is anchoring its approach within the formal framework of the Department of Education. Schools there are implementing DepEd Order 6, series of 2026, which mandates non-contact entrance inspections.

These measures include the use of metal detectors and visual bag checks. According to Marinel D. Oro, legal officer and spokesperson of the DepEd Schools Division of Mandaue City, the inspection process is designed to be respectful and non-intrusive. Security guards may use metal detectors and conduct visual inspections, but physical searches are not allowed unless there is a legitimate reason to do so.

Beyond physical security, DepEd Mandaue is also reinforcing anti-bullying programs and preparing an orientation on the revised implementing rules of the Anti-Bullying Act.

Oro reminded schools that campuses must remain “Zones of Peace,” free from violence, firearms, contraband, and other threats that could endanger learners.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City is pursuing a more technology-driven security framework. Mayor Ma. Cynthia King-Chan has directed schools to adopt security systems that include vehicle pass mechanisms, mandatory car checks, and biometric registration for students, teachers, and administrative personnel.

This approach moves campus security beyond simple gatekeeping and toward more systematic monitoring and identification measures.

The financial strain on public classrooms

While these security measures are issued by city governments and education offices, the financial burden of implementation falls largely on individual schools.

Mandaue City’s compliance strategy highlights a critical concern in how these security upgrades are funded.

The requirement for every public school to maintain at least one security guard during school hours relies on the institution’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses budget.

This means funds previously allocated for instructional materials, classroom repairs, utilities, and basic educational supplies may have to be redirected to cover the salaries of security personnel.

For smaller schools with limited operational budgets, maintaining professional security presence may create difficult choices between improving classroom facilities and strengthening campus security.

Digital frontier and privacy concerns

Beyond the physical security measures at school gates lies a broader push toward digital monitoring. National authorities and local officials have increasingly pointed to online behavior as a possible source of warning signs involving youth violence.

Vice President Sara Duterte said the recent tragedy highlighted the need for stronger intelligence gathering and early identification of threats involving young people. This perspective shifts some attention from physical campus security toward students’ online activities.

In line with this, the Philippine National Police has called on parents, guardians, teachers, and school administrators to remain vigilant over minors’ online behavior.

Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said parents serve as the first line of defense in identifying warning signs that may indicate potential threats.

Local directives are also encouraging teachers and administrators to participate in behavioral monitoring. Cebu City’s Oplan Pakigsandurot expansion into schools aims to strengthen dialogue among police officers, teachers, parents, and students.

However, increased monitoring of student behavior, particularly online activity, also raises concerns about maintaining the trust necessary between educators and learners.

The limits of peace

The rapid expansion of campus security measures forces a reassessment of what it means to keep schools safe.

DepEd policy maintains that campuses must remain Zones of Peace — spaces designed to protect learners from violence, weapons, and threats. However, the introduction of metal detectors, bag inspections, and increased police presence may also affect the atmosphere inside schools.

As Metro Cebu implements these measures, the long-term challenge will not only be checking bags or installing security systems. The greater test for administrators is ensuring that efforts to protect students do not unintentionally weaken the trust, openness, and sense of safety that schools are meant to provide. / TPM, CAV, ABC, DPC