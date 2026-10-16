Cebu sectoral leaders denounce hunger, food insecurity on World Food Day

LEADERS from marginalized sectors in Cebu gathered at the University of the Philippines Cebu grounds on Friday, October 16, 2026, to denounce worsening hunger, food insecurity, and alleged government neglect of farmers, fisherfolk, and transport workers in observance of World Food Day.

Victor Lapaz, spokesperson for Pamana-Sugbo, raised concerns over the displacement of small fisherfolk due to reclamation projects and the encroachment of commercial fishing vessels into municipal waters.

He warned that El Niño could further threaten livelihoods by driving fish away as ocean temperatures rise. He urged authorities to ensure that assistance reaches small-scale fishers and farmers without discrimination.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bayan Central Visayas, cited figures indicating that millions of Filipinos experience food insecurity and poverty.

He criticized the country’s dependence on imported rice despite the struggles of local agricultural producers.

He also blamed land conversion, land-grabbing, and quarrying for reducing agricultural productivity.

Greg Perez, president of Piston Cebu, warned that rising fuel prices increase transportation costs and contribute to higher food prices.

Gomer Alcantara, spokesperson for KMP Cebu, and Carmelita Alcontin, chairperson of KNMTD, called for greater government support for farmers.

This support includes subsidies, seeds, fertilizers, irrigation, and genuine agrarian reform.

They raised concerns over the conversion of agricultural lands into commercial and industrial developments, which they said threatens farming communities and their livelihoods.

The sectoral leaders called for structural reforms to address the root causes of hunger and poverty.

They urged the National Government to prioritize local food production, protect agricultural lands and municipal waters, provide fair wages, and ensure adequate assistance for marginalized communities.

They stressed that lasting food security requires sustained support for those who produce and transport the country’s food rather than temporary relief measures. (ABC)