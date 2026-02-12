Cebu secures major green ferry project

GLOBAL shipbuilder Austal Limited has formally commenced construction of “Horizon X,” a next-generation high-speed ferry for Sweden’s Gotlandsbolaget, marking what industry players describe as a significant boost to Cebu’s stature as a competitive hub for advanced commercial shipbuilding.

The milestone was announced in a Facebook post by Austal, highlighting the Feb. 5, 2026 plate-cutting ceremony held at the Austal Philippines yard in Balamban, Cebu. The ceremony signals the start of build activity for the 130-meter hydrogen-ready catamaran — the largest vessel ever contracted to Austal and the biggest to be constructed at its Philippine facility.

Senior executives from both companies attended the event, including Austal Limited chief executive officer Paddy Gregg and Gotlandsbolaget chief executive officer Björn Nilsson, underscoring the strategic importance of the project.

The Horizon X program reinforces Cebu’s role in delivering complex, export-grade vessels for international markets, particularly in Europe, where environmental regulations are among the most stringent.

Gregg said the project reflects market confidence in Austal’s shipbuilding capabilities and the Philippine yard’s technical capacity.

“We are delighted to be building Horizon X, a world-leading hydrogen-ready high-speed ferry — and the largest we have ever built — at Austal Philippines,” Gregg said. “It represents the first major step in bringing this exciting new vessel to life for Gotlandsbolaget.”

For Cebu, the project demonstrates the ability of local shipbuilders to execute large-scale, technologically advanced vessels incorporating multi-fuel propulsion and decarbonization features — capabilities increasingly in demand as global shipping transitions toward lower emissions.

Since 2012, Austal Philippines has delivered more than 20 vessels to operators worldwide, positioning Balamban as one of the country’s most important commercial shipbuilding centers.

Horizon X is designed to carry up to 1,500 passengers and 400 vehicles and cargo, operating between the Swedish mainland and the island of Gotland. Once delivered in mid-2028, the vessel is expected to significantly shorten crossing times while supporting Gotlandsbolaget’s long-term climate-neutral goals.

The ferry features a hydrogen-ready, multi-fuel platform with a combined-cycle propulsion system integrating gas and steam turbines powered in part by waste heat recovery — a design aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

“There is no single solution that fits every operator or route,” Gregg said, noting that meaningful decarbonization in commercial shipping will require flexible, technology-agnostic solutions as alternative fuels and infrastructure mature. “Horizon X has been designed with that flexibility at its core.”

The vessel will also be constructed using lightweight “green aluminium,” produced through energy-efficient processes to reduce embodied carbon — further aligning the project with global sustainability standards.

For Cebu’s maritime sector, the contract not only sustains high-value manufacturing activity through at least 2028 but also strengthens the province’s reputation as a reliable partner for European operators pursuing next-generation, low-emission fleets.

The successful delivery of Horizon X could open further opportunities for Philippine yards in the fast-evolving global market for green and hydrogen-ready vessels — reinforcing Cebu’s emergence as a key node in the international shipbuilding value chain. / KOC