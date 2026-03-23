Cebu secures P20M for Philippines’ first local transport reform

IN A major win for local commuters, the Cebu Provincial Government has secured P20 million from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to launch "Tabang Pambiyahe." This makes Cebu the first local government unit (LGU) in the country to implement its own service contracting program.

The funding, confirmed by the DOTr on March 12, 2026, aims to fix long-standing transport problems by treating them as local issues rather than national ones.

Beyond "boundary system"

The main goal of Tabang Pambiyahe is to replace the old "boundary system." Currently, drivers must pay a fixed daily fee to owners before they can earn any money for themselves. This often forces drivers to overload their vehicles or wait for hours until every seat is full, leading to slow and unreliable service.

Under the new program, the Province will shift to a performance-based model. Instead of relying on passenger count, operators will receive a subsidy—estimated at P54 per kilometer—as long as they follow strict rules.

New rules

To ensure the program works, the Provincial Government is setting high standards for the buses involved:

Fixed schedules: Buses are expected to run at 15-minute intervals.

Designated stops: Drivers can only pick up and drop off passengers at specific locations.

High-Tech monitoring: Every bus must be equipped with GPS and cameras to track performance and safety.

The project will initially test two major routes designed to connect with the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system:

Sibonga to the Cebu South Bus Terminal. Danao City to the Cebu IT Park.

Elizar Sabinay Jr. of the Provincial Planning and Development Office explained that transport needs in Cebu are different from those in Manila. By taking direct control, the Provincial Governor’s Office can monitor the program closely and ensure it meets the specific needs of Cebuano commuters.

This localized approach is a shift from previous national programs like Libreng Sakay, moving toward a more sustainable and organized way to travel across the province.