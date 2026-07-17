Cebu seeks redemption

FOLLOWING their heartbreaking defeat, the Cebu Greats will try to get back on the winning track when the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season shifts to the Cebu Coliseum this Saturday, July 18.

The Greats face another tough challenge as they take on the formidable Caloocan Batang Kankaloo in the 8 p.m. main game of the doubleheader.

Last Thursday, hometown fans witnessed an ironic twist as Cebuano standouts Kenny Roger Rocacurva and Nicael Cabañero showcased the talent of Cebu basketball while leading the visiting Biñan Tatak Gel to a thrilling 78-77 victory over the Cebu Greats at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Playing before a crowd dominated by Cebu supporters, Rocacurva, a native of Camotes Island, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and two assists to power Biñan to its 12th straight victory while snapping Cebu’s seven-game winning streak.

The win improved Biñan’s record to 15-3, while the Cebu Greats slipped to 14-4 but remained within the South Division’s Top 5.

For his outstanding all-around performance, Rocacurva was named Best Player of the Game. Cabañero chipped in 14 points to help fuel Biñan’s victory.

The Cebu Greats appeared headed for victory after building an eight-point cushion late in the fourth quarter, but Biñan stormed back behind Rocacurva and Cabañero, with key contributions from Carlo Lastimosa and Jaymar Gimpayan.

Cebu regained the lead, 77-75, after Jun Manzo buried a clutch three-pointer with 1:51 remaining.

On Biñan’s next possession, Cabañero drew a foul and went to the free-throw line. He missed his first attempt but calmly sank the second to trim the deficit to 77-76 with 1:02 left.

Moments later, Lastimosa converted the eventual game-winning layup off a pass from Cabañero after the Greats failed to capitalize on their offensive possession.

Cebu still had one final opportunity to steal the win, but Kint Ariar’s short jumper missed as the final buzzer sounded.

Manzo led the Greats with 23 points, including five three-pointers, while Mark Meneses came close to posting a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Although Biñan made only four three-pointers in the game, it forced crucial turnovers and came up with timely defensive stops down the stretch to secure another impressive victory.

Hardcourt greats

Meanwhile, after the opening game between Mindoro and Zamboanga at 5 p.m. this Saturday, the MPBL will honor Cebuano basketball players who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Leading the list of 21 honorees is four-time PBA Most Valuable Player Ramon Fernandez, widely regarded as one of the greatest Filipino basketball players of all time. Each honoree will receive a plaque of recognition for his invaluable contribution to Philippine basketball.

Also set to be recognized are Bonel Balingit, Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, Peter Naron, Marcelino “Terry” Albarillo, Rodolfo Jose “Bong” Abad Jr., Hilario “Larry” Villanil, Calvin Tuadles, Alfonso “Al” Solis, Lowell Briones, Alexandro “Jojo” Lim, Maximo “Mad Max” Delantes, Wilfredo “Willy” Generalao, Norberto “Titing” Manalili Sr., Rogelio “Roger” Yap Jr., Junthy L. Valenzuela, Cresencio “Dondon” Ampalayo, Manuel “Manny” Paner, Ramon “Montoy” Singson, Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay, and Reynaldo “Reyns” Yncierto.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta and Operations Head Zaldy Realubit said more deserving Cebuano basketball players will also be recognized in future ceremonies.

Cebu Greats representative and backer Sam Lato, on the other hand, announced that all tickets for Saturday’s games have already been sold out. / JBM