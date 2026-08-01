Cebu seeks sidewalk sleeping ban

A GAP in Cebu City’s existing laws has prompted the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO) to seek a new ordinance that would prohibit sleeping on public sidewalks, saying current regulations leave authorities with limited legal basis to address the growing presence of street dwellers in public spaces.

The proposal surfaced after Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. shared on social media his observations of Iloilo City, where he noted the apparent absence of people sleeping on sidewalks and begging on the streets.

In response, CCAMO said its personnel continue to conduct round-the-clock operations, but those removed from public spaces often return because there is no ordinance specifically prohibiting sleeping on sidewalks.

“Bisan unsaon og badlong, 24/7 atong operasyon, apan mobalik lang gihapon… mura’g kinahanglan na gyud nato og usa ka malig-on nga ordinansa aron mas malig-on ang pagpatuman,” the office said.

(No matter how much we reprimand them, our operations run 24/7, but they keep returning. It appears we need a stronger ordinance to strengthen enforcement.)

CCAMO emphasized that the proposed ordinance is intended to promote public safety, cleanliness, and order rather than punish vulnerable individuals.

At present, City Ordinance 1631, or Cebu City’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance of 1996, penalizes both begging and the giving of alms but does not prohibit sleeping in public places.

The city has previously carried out clearing operations against street dwellers, particularly during the administration of former mayor Michael Rama, when authorities removed individuals occupying sidewalks along Colon St., P. del Rosario St. and other major thoroughfares.

Street dwellers were also transported to a temporary shelter at the South Road Properties, a program later continued under Mayor Nestor Archival.

Despite these initiatives, many eventually returned to sleeping on sidewalks, including areas surrounding Cebu City Hall.

CCAMO said a separate ordinance would provide a clearer legal basis for enforcement while complementing the city’s existing anti-mendicancy measures. / CAV