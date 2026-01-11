Cebu seen as next flex office growth hub

FLEXIBLE workspaces are expanding rapidly in Metro Cebu, led by strong take-up in Cebu IT Park, as companies increasingly opt for agile and cost-efficient office solutions outside Metro Manila, according to Colliers Philippines.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Cebu’s total flexible workspace supply reached about 14,000 seats, equivalent to roughly 67,500 square meters of office stock. Cebu IT Park accounted for around 75 percent of the inventory, or 10,500 seats, and posted a vacancy rate of 14 percent, outperforming the broader flexible office market.

“Flexible workspaces in Cebu continue to gain momentum as occupiers look for managed, scalable solutions that allow them to respond quickly to business needs,” said Ohara Rosales, manager for office services and tenant representation at Colliers Cebu. “Cebu IT Park, in particular, stands out due to its established ecosystem, infrastructure and access to talent.”

Established operators such as KMC Solutions, Avant Offices, Regus and BPO Seats continue to hold a strong presence in the district, while newer brands including The Company Cebu, Enspace, Econode and Teleforce Spaces have entered the market.

Colliers said it expects additional operators to expand in Cebu in the coming months, supported by sustained demand from IT-BPM and corporate occupiers.

In the first nine months of 2025, Cebu IT Park recorded 96,000 square meters of office transactions, making it Metro Cebu’s most active business district. Vacancy has halved since 2022, declining from 28 percent in the third quarter of that year, driven largely by expansions from IT-BPM firms such as Concentrix, Optum, EY and Wipro. With no new office supply expected over the next three years, availability is seen tightening further.

Colliers said developers should consider activating idle projects and prioritizing green, BPO-grade offices within integrated master-planned communities to capture future demand. The firm also highlighted the importance of disaster-resilient design and sustainability features, noting that Cebu IT Park’s business operations remained largely unaffected by recent natural calamities.

Rosales added that flexible workspaces within the district can also serve as contingency locations, forming part of business continuity strategies as companies seek to ensure uninterrupted operations amid potential disruptions. / KOC