Cebu: Seize the Asean gateway

CEBU is hosting most ASEAN 2026 events, prompting business leaders to urge the government to turn the province into a regional investment and trade gateway.

Global strategist Dr. Brian To warned that failure to prepare could be a “missed opportunity” for the province. “Most of the ASEAN-related events will happen in Cebu,” he said. “It would be terrible if we don’t engage and showcase our assets — our people, our leadership, our industries.”

To emphasize that Cebu must actively promote itself to ASEAN delegates and investors by highlighting its human capital, tourism, and ethical governance, “we must put our best assets forward and ensure they see Cebu as a serious place to invest,” he said.

Cebu’s role in ASEAN 2026

According to the Department of Tourism (DOT), Cebu will host the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, including the ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for January 2026. The forum, the biggest annual gathering of tourism leaders in Southeast Asia, is expected to draw over 2,000 delegates from the 10-member ASEAN bloc and dialogue partners such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.

The Philippines last hosted ATF in 2016 in Davao City. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier said Cebu’s hosting of ATF 2026 “demonstrates confidence in the province’s capacity to showcase world-class tourism and hospitality standards.” Preparations are being coordinated with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), and the Cebu Provincial Government.

Infrastructure and investment readiness

Governor Pamela Baricuatro confirmed that Cebu is preparing new investment corridors to attract both domestic and foreign businesses, supported by anti-corruption and transparency initiatives.

“We’re rebuilding investor confidence,” Baricuatro said. “We want to bring back the trust that Cebu is a safe, transparent, and competitive place to do business.”

Preparations include expanding meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) infrastructure. The Mactan Expo Center is being considered as a main venue, alongside facilities such as the Nustar Convention Center and IC3 Convention Center in Cebu City. Local governments are also working with national agencies on logistics, safety, and service upgrades to meet ASEAN standards.

According to DEPDev, Cebu’s hosting aligns with the Regional Development Plan 2023–2028, which prioritizes infrastructure expansion, tourism resilience, and investment facilitation in Central Visayas.

Business sector calls for stronger trade links

Business groups view ASEAN 2026 as a pivotal moment to deepen trade integration. They are calling for direct trade links between Cebu and key ASEAN cities such as Jakarta, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh, which could open new export channels for Cebu-based manufacturers, furniture makers, and technology firms.

“This is the time to act,” said Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Jay Yuvallos, urging collaboration among local chambers, government agencies, and the private sector. “If we prepare now, Cebu can emerge as the region’s meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition — and investment — capital.”

A strategic opportunity

Economists note that ASEAN collectively represents a market of over 680 million people and is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Cebu’s central location, bilingual workforce, and expanding airport facilities make it well-positioned to benefit from rising regional trade and tourism flows./ KOC with MVG