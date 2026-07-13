Cebu sends mental health team to quake-hit Mindanao

THE Cebu Provincial Government has deployed psychosocial and mental health support teams to areas affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, 2026.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said that aside from the initial financial assistance sent to the affected areas, the province also recognizes the importance of addressing the mental health needs of earthquake victims.

The Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Team of the Cebu Provincial Health Office, in coordination with the Department of Health-Central Visayas Center for Health Development, was dispatched to Sarangani Province to provide psychosocial interventions for earthquake survivors, particularly in General Santos City, Sarangani, and other parts of Mindanao.

Members of the health team conducted counseling sessions and provided psychosocial support to individuals and families. They also distributed essential medicines and MHPSS kits to help address the victims’ health and emotional needs.

Dr. Nikki Catalan, Cebu Provincial Health consultant, said because of the continuing aftershocks being experienced in the area, fear and anxiety among survivors, especially children, are not easily overcome.

“For many survivors, the effects of a disaster do not end when the shaking stops. Families may continue to experience fear, anxiety, grief, uncertainty, and distress as they deal with damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods, aftershocks, and the long process of recovery,” Catalan said.

The Cebu Provincial Government has provided a total of P35 million in financial assistance, including P10 million each for General Santos City and Sarangani Province, and P5 million each for Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and South Cotabato. (ANV)