Cebu set twin tests

AFTER a successful road stretch, the Cebu Greats return home for a pair of crucial Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) games that are expected to draw huge crowds as the team continues its push toward the playoffs.

The Greats will first face the formidable Biñan Tatak Gel Masters on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City before taking on another powerhouse, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, on Saturday, July 18, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The two-game homestand comes at a pivotal stage of the season, with every win carrying significant weight in the race for playoff positioning.

Biñan enters the matchup as one of the league’s strongest teams and is expected to provide a tough test for Cebu. The game also serves as a homecoming for Cebuano standouts Nic Cabañero and Kenny Roger Rocacurva, who now suit up for the Tatak Gel Masters.

The challenge becomes even tougher on Saturday when the Greats host Caloocan, one of the MPBL’s elite teams and among the top contenders in the North Division. With both squads aiming to strengthen their playoff bids, the matchup is expected to be one of the marquee games of the week.

Adding more excitement to the homestand is the anticipated debut of Cebu’s complete roster before its home fans. Veterans JR Quiñahan, Dondon Hontiveros, Jun Manzo, and Mark Meneses are expected to be joined by newcomers Elmer Echavez, Limuel Tampus, and Dolan Adlawan, giving the Greats one of their deepest lineups of the season.

Cebu Greats head coach Junthy Valenzuela will once again rely on the experience and firepower of Manzo, Simon Camacho, Bryle Ivan Meca, Ichid Altamirano, and Rond Dennison.

The Cebu Greats are also counting on the strong support of the Cebuano crowd to provide the boost they need as they attempt to protect their home court and collect two vital victories.

Basketball fans are likewise expected to flock to both the Hoops Dome and the Cebu Coliseum to witness two highly anticipated MPBL matchups featuring some of the league’s top teams.

A successful homestand would further strengthen Cebu’s position in the South Division standings and improve its chances of securing a favorable playoff seed.

More importantly, sweeping the two home games would provide the Greats valuable momentum heading into the final stretch of the elimination round. / JBM