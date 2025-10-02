Cebu shaken by 6.9 earthquake - Here are QR codes to support Cebu

Cebu was rocked on the night of Sept. a30, 2025, when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted the island and sent families fleeing into the streets. With its epicenter in northern Cebu, the tremor disrupted lives, and prompted the province to be officially placed under a state of calamity.

As part of the community, SunStar Lifestyle is committed to being a platform for action.

Relief efforts are currently underway across the province. To ensure transparency and impact, we have curated a list of verified organizations actively mobilizing food packs, temporary shelter, medical supplies and psychosocial support from different universities, NGOs and private sectors. These groups have been vetted through credible sources, and we urge our readers to contribute in any way they can.

If you’re unsure where to begin, scan the QR codes below to connect directly with these initiatives: