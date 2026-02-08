Cebu shifts focus to global travel markets to boost tourism

THE Cebu Provincial Government is changing how it invites the world to see the island. Instead of focusing on large groups, the Province is now working directly with international travel buyers and tour operators to put Cebu back on the global map.

Building business connections

Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano explained that the new strategy centers on "business-to-business" (B2B) meetings. These are talks with the people who decide which destinations are sold to travelers overseas.

During a recent travel exchange at the Asean Tourism Forum, Cebu representatives held over 120 meetings with international agencies.

“These are direct buyers. These are international tour operators and travel agencies. That’s really how business is done,” Durano said on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

International interest in nature

Travel experts from Spain, Portugal and Poland have shown strong interest in Cebu’s beaches and nature-based activities. While these meetings don't bring tourists overnight, they are the first step in a long-term plan.

The next phase involves "familiarization tours," where travel buyers and media are invited to experience Cebu firsthand.

“You always start with a prospect and the next step normally is they will bring their people here to inspect,” Durano said.

A new way to promote

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has directed that tourism funds be used strictly for promotion. Under this approach, the Provincial Government will bring international buyers directly to tourist destinations rather than focusing on local government units.

“The governor wants the funds used for honest-to-goodness tourism promotion, not for self-promotion,” Durano added.

This marks a shift from previous programs. While the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program remains because it is required by law, Governor Baricuatro previously mentioned plans to prioritize essential services like mobile clinics and kitchens for remote areas.

Reclaiming the global spotlight

Durano noted that Cebu has been less aggressive in international marketing lately compared to places like Vietnam. This new strategy aims to change that.

“In the international market, Cebu was overshadowed,” Durano said.

Because travel agencies look for new destinations every year, the Province is starting a year-long series of business meetings to stay competitive. By connecting with global experts now, the Province hopes to see a major increase in visitors by next year. / CDF