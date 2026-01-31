Cebu shines as ATF 2026 host, sets vision for Asean tourism

CEBU took center stage in regional tourism as it hosted the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 from Jan. 26 to 30. The “Queen City of the South” welcomed an estimated 5,000 delegates from Asean member states and dialogue partners, including China, Japan, South Korea, India and Russia.

Held under the theme “Navigating Our Tourism Future, Together,” the forum gathered tourism ministers, senior officials and industry leaders in Cebu City. The event featured high-level policy discussions and Travex trade exchanges aimed at strengthening Asean’s position as a unified global destination.

Beyond the boardroom, delegates immersed themselves in Cebu’s rich cultural heritage through activities like “Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu.” The itinerary featured iconic historic landmarks, including Magellan’s Cross, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and Fort San Pedro.

In a show of diplomatic synergy, Cebu also hosted the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat and the 48th Asean Plus Three National Tourism Organizations Meeting, further reinforcing cooperation with China, Japan and South Korea.

As ATF 2026 concluded, officials announced that Singapore will host the next forum in January 2027, continuing the annual rotation among member states. The success of this year’s forum reaffirmed Asean’s commitment to sustainable tourism while highlighting the Philippines as a premier host for major international events.