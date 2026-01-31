Cebu

Cebu shines as ATF 2026 host, sets vision for Asean tourism

Asean delegates join local cultural dancers during a heritage performance at Fort San Pedro in Cebu City.
Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco leads the traditional Asean handshake during the opening ceremony of the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.
Asean ministers convene for one of the high-level meetings held at a hotel in Cebu City.
Asean delegates sample local cuisine during the opening ceremonies of the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.
Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival assists delegates as they light candles at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño during the heritage tour organized by the Cebu City Government.
Asean delegates, joined by local and international media, move between sessions as coverage of the Asean meetings continues at a hotel in Cebu City.
Asean foreign ministers pose for a commemorative family photo led by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro.
CEBU took center stage in regional tourism as it hosted the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 from Jan. 26 to 30. The “Queen City of the South” welcomed an estimated 5,000 delegates from Asean member states and dialogue partners, including China, Japan, South Korea, India and Russia.

Held under the theme “Navigating Our Tourism Future, Together,” the forum gathered tourism ministers, senior officials and industry leaders in Cebu City. The event featured high-level policy discussions and Travex trade exchanges aimed at strengthening Asean’s position as a unified global destination.

Beyond the boardroom, delegates immersed themselves in Cebu’s rich cultural heritage through activities like “Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu.” The itinerary featured iconic historic landmarks, including Magellan’s Cross, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and Fort San Pedro.

In a show of diplomatic synergy, Cebu also hosted the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat and the 48th Asean Plus Three National Tourism Organizations Meeting, further reinforcing cooperation with China, Japan and South Korea.

As ATF 2026 concluded, officials announced that Singapore will host the next forum in January 2027, continuing the annual rotation among member states. The success of this year’s forum reaffirmed Asean’s commitment to sustainable tourism while highlighting the Philippines as a premier host for major international events.

