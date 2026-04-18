Cebu sidewalks pose safety risk

In a busy Cebu City, sidewalks are a basic public safety feature. They are meant to provide safe space for students, workers, senior citizens, and children. However, many sidewalks in Cebu City are too narrow, obstructed, poorly maintained, or unusable. Reports have cited pedestrian problems along Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, N. Bacalso Avenue, and the Escario–Gorordo area, where people are often forced to walk alongside vehicles.

This creates safety risks when pedestrians are forced onto the road. A March 2026 report noted pedestrians near Escario and Gorordo walking on the street due to construction materials blocking the sidewalk. Along Osmeña Boulevard, motorcycles have also been reported occupying pedestrian space, pushing people closer to traffic. These conditions increase the risk of accidents, especially at night, during rush hour, and in bad weather.

The issue extends beyond a single road. Colon Street has long faced sidewalk congestion, prompting discussions about clearing or pedestrianizing parts of the area. N. Bacalso Avenue and Osmeña Boulevard have also been identified as major corridors where obstructions limit sidewalk use. Because these roads connect key destinations, the impact affects daily commuters across the city.

Obstructed sidewalks also worsen traffic. When pedestrians walk on the road, drivers slow down or swerve, causing congestion. Addressing traffic efficiency requires safe and accessible pedestrian space. Cebu City’s stricter penalties for sidewalk obstruction reflect the need for stronger enforcement.

Road planning often prioritizes vehicles over pedestrians, even though many residents rely on walking. When sidewalks are blocked by parked motorcycles, vendors, or construction materials, access becomes difficult. Older persons, children, and persons with disabilities face the greatest risk due to limited mobility.

Cebu City should treat sidewalk access as a public safety issue. The government must prioritize wider, continuous, and obstruction-free sidewalks, especially in high-traffic areas such as Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, and N. Bacalso Avenue. Safer walking spaces are essential to protecting residents who rely on them daily.

Juan Miguel Acebedo / UC Main Campus