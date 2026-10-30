Cebu, South Australia seek stronger business ties

STRENGTHENING business ties between Cebu and South Australia could open new opportunities for trade, investment, and cross-border partnerships as a 21-member South Australian business delegation visited Cebu to explore potential commercial engagements across various industries.

The delegation met with Cebu business and government representatives during the “Doing Business with the Philippines: Opportunities for South Australia” briefing on Oct. 28, 2026, at Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

The visit aimed to deepen the delegation’s understanding of the Philippine business environment and identify potential areas of cooperation with local enterprises.

Led by Honorary Consul Carmen Garcia AM a.h. and Philippine Consul General to Melbourne Jesus R.S. Domingo, the delegation represented industries such as construction, information and communications technology (ICT), automotive, agriculture, food and wine, e-commerce, business services, healthcare, and engineering.

Representing the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), vice-president for International Affairs Segismundo Exaltacion, Jr. joined the business panel discussion, highlighting the chamber’s role in connecting foreign companies with Cebu-based enterprises.

He emphasized the importance of local business networks in helping international companies understand market conditions, identify potential partners, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

CCCI member companies, including Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Kaptan Talent, Crowe Philippines, AppleOne Group, Ten.28 Business Consultancy, AboitizLand, and Cebu Filveneer, also participated in the engagement.

Anthony Rhodes, chief technology and artificial intelligence officer of Kreatex, discussed practical considerations in establishing and expanding businesses in Australia and the Philippines, including market entry strategies, technology, and cross-border partnerships.

Department of Trade and Industry Regional Director Ma. Esperanza T. Melgar and Renelyn P. Villegas-Enriquez, senior tourism operations officer of the Department of Tourism, shared government perspectives on the Philippine business environment.

CCCI said such engagements form part of its efforts to connect Cebu businesses with international markets and help its members build global networks, establish foreign business relationships, and explore opportunities beyond the Philippines.

The chamber said continued exchanges between Cebu and South Australia could help translate shared business interests into commercial partnerships. / KOC